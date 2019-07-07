Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Lowered Its Position by $968,130 as Stock Price Rose; As Goldcorp (GG) Shares Were Volatile, Majedie Asset Management LTD Decreased by $62.54 Million Its Holding

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 31,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 992,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.66 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $35.61. About 2.27M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Majedie Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 50.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Majedie Asset Management Ltd sold 5.69 million shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 5.50 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.01 million, down from 11.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $11.19 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GG News: 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 EXPLORATION UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Strategic investment by Goldcorp to create a new gold explorer in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory of Quebec with Canada S; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Outlook On Goldcorp Inc. To Stable From Negative; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – BORDEN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION BY H2 2019; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q Net $67M; 25/04/2018 – Goldcorp 1Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TR’ONDEK HWECH’IN & GOLDCORP SIGN COLLABORATION PACT; 26/04/2018 – Goldcorp Announces Voting Results from Annual Shareholders Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Mednax process on life support; 25/04/2018 – GOLDCORP INC – PROGRAM TO IMPLEMENT $250 MLN OF SUSTAINABLE ANNUAL EFFICIENCIES BY MIDDLE OF 2018 IS ON TRACK

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $682.44M for 8.99 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 13,180 shares to 243,823 shares, valued at $7.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 5,706 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB).

Majedie Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 7,246 shares to 54,960 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).