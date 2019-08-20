Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Holding; Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Upped Its Pbf Energy (PBF) Holding by $1.46 Million

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 215.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 47,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 68,788 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14M, up from 21,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 561,781 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 332,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 622,761 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.87 million, down from 954,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $33.47. About 1.24M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony July card core delinquency rate rises – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.18 million for 7.47 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 206,677 shares to 883,577 shares, valued at $7.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 57,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,466 shares, and has risen its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP invested in 1.35M shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Fmr Limited Liability holds 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 257,363 shares. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 48,007 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 56,993 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.04% or 79,670 shares in its portfolio. Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.09% or 232,800 shares in its portfolio. New Amsterdam Limited Liability Company Ny owns 172,496 shares for 1.97% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Management Ltd Co invested in 285,133 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement invested in 0.05% or 32,100 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 178,192 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt holds 0.16% or 411,939 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mngmt Lp invested in 15,000 shares.