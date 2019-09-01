Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Rwc Asset Management Llp Upped Its Holding by $312,542 as Share Value Rose; Western Digital (WDC) Shareholder Reliance Trust Increased Its Holding

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 795,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 785,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.05. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs

Reliance Trust increased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 69.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reliance Trust bought 8,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 21,483 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, up from 12,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reliance Trust who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.98% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 4.79M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL – NEW TERM LOANS HAVE SAME REMAINING TENOR AS PREVIOUS U.S. DOLLAR-DENOMINATED TERM B LOANS AND MATURE ON APRIL 29, 2023; 15/05/2018 – WDC SUCCESSFULLY REPRICES $2.455B OF USD TERM B LOANS; 27/03/2018 – Western Digital Provides Cost-Effective, Hybrid-Cloud Backup and Recovery Solution with StorReduce Software for Enterprises; 15/03/2018 – Western Digital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Western Digital Ups the Game with Powerful New Gaming SSD with NVMe Performance; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Western Digital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDC); 16/05/2018 – Western Digital Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital quarterly revenue rises 7.8 pct

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold WDC shares while 163 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 269.56 million shares or 9.16% more from 246.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maplelane Llc stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Robotti Robert holds 195,145 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership reported 190,176 shares or 1.51% of all its holdings. Northeast Finance Consultants Incorporated reported 7,177 shares. Iridian Asset Management Limited Liability Ct has invested 2.73% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Hightower Advsrs Lc reported 265,473 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York reported 24,043 shares. The New York-based Advent Cap Management De has invested 0.01% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Gulf Intl Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 0.06% or 66,195 shares. Btim Corp accumulated 17,855 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California-based Eqis Cap Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 0.04% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,740 shares. 33,994 were reported by Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co. Palladium Prtn Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 9,980 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 852,233 shares.

Reliance Trust, which manages about $621.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5,864 shares to 13,979 shares, valued at $869,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,637 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Etf (BND).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 84,383 shares to 79,697 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

