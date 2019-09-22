Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Pl Capital Advisors Has Increased Stake; Oakmont Partners Stake in Deere & Co (DE) Has Lowered by $920,040 as Stock Value Rose

Oakmont Partners Llc decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakmont Partners Llc sold 5,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 28,781 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 34,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakmont Partners Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.07. About 2.85M shares traded or 43.74% up from the average. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE SALES OF CONSTRUCTION AND FORESTRY EQUIPMENT ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE UP ABOUT 83 PERCENT FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Foreign Currency Debt Ratings To John Deere Credit Compañía Financiera S.A.’s Expected Senior Issuances; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co. Sees FY18 Equipment Sales Up 30%; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: U.S. STEEL TARIFFS WOULD BE FINANCIALLY IMPACTUL FOR CO; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO QTRLY SHR $3.67; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA SELECTED TURF & UTILITY EQUIPMENT WERE UP SINGLE DIGIT; 04/04/2018 – DEERE & CO DE.N SAYS “STRONGLY” ENCOURAGE OFFICIALS TO AVOID ANY MEANINGFUL DISRUPTION TO AGRICULTURAL TRADE

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $33.86. About 3.14 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M

Analysts await Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to report earnings on November, 20. They expect $2.16 earnings per share, down 6.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.3 per share. DE’s profit will be $680.12 million for 18.99 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.71 actual earnings per share reported by Deere & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.30% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Court Place Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Apg Asset Nv stated it has 37,033 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 14,377 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 1,760 were reported by Roberts Glore And Il. 1St Source National Bank & Trust accumulated 0.12% or 8,793 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cardinal Management invested in 40,278 shares. First Mercantile Co, a Tennessee-based fund reported 840 shares. Whittier owns 24,582 shares. 1,575 were accumulated by Amarillo National Bank. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.21% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.03% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Axa holds 0.06% or 96,400 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise accumulated 0.09% or 1.25 million shares.

Oakmont Partners Llc, which manages about $220.41M and $522.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD) by 73,611 shares to 299,897 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 44,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).