Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose; Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Stake in Citigroup (C) Has Cut by $2.81 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp sold 1.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.14 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.61 million, down from 2.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $32.64. About 3.11M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (C) by 33.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 40,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 79,373 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.56M, down from 119,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Citigroup Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Citigroup sets restrictions on gun sales by business partners – New York Times; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CITIGROUP INC FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO OFFERING OF $1 BLN FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2024 – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: FROTH IN OIL PRICE WILL COME OFF; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 02/04/2018 – Financial Outlook: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 29/05/2018 – Citi’s Logic in Sears Deal Is Most Card Spending Done Elsewhere; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/03/2018 – $35 billion hedge fund Millennium Management has hired a top trader from Citigroup

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 164,393 were accumulated by Williams Jones & Assocs Llc. Condor Cap accumulated 32,939 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.13% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Bahl & Gaynor holds 0.01% or 10,652 shares in its portfolio. Clal Enter Limited invested 0.54% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Trustco Comml Bank N Y holds 5,078 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker accumulated 6,558 shares. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Company holds 3,403 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Hartford Mgmt has 4,827 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Bloom Tree Partners Limited Liability owns 566,580 shares. Moreover, Cna Fincl has 3% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 3,059 shares. Bronson Point Management Limited has 5.21% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Levin Strategies LP reported 773,451 shares. Heritage Mgmt stated it has 206,007 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings.

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77 million and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares to 46,492 shares, valued at $6.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) by 3,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,878 shares, and has risen its stake in First Data Corporation.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $741.21M for 7.29 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $9.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (Put) by 1.46M shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $166.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 83,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Call).