Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Position; Bank Of The West Has Lifted Its Bank Amer (BAC) Stake

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 19.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 51,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 324,739 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.96 million, up from 272,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 79.29 million shares traded or 52.49% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S FRANCISCO BLANCH ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 15/05/2018 – Lilly Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – CommScope Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 15/03/2018 – MOVES-Bank of America promotes M&A bankers -memo; 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Banking Rev $4.9B; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy VICI Properties, Sell BofA in Financials: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Outflows from Italy funds hit record high -BAML; 27/04/2018 – Myriad Genetics Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.16 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.94M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 4.70M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bunge Limited (Call) by 40,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr (Put) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Trust Of Newtown accumulated 44,881 shares. Kessler Grp holds 5.01% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 182,064 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.67% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has 14,952 shares. Utd Fire Group has invested 1.44% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atlas Browninc stated it has 13,600 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 278,865 shares or 2.49% of all its holdings. Paragon Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Valley Natl Advisers holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 16,018 shares. Putnam Ltd Liability invested 1.62% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 339,399 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Investment Of Virginia Lc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 58,831 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 1,847 shares to 14,755 shares, valued at $2.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 7,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,072 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).