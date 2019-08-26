Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Oppenheimer & Company Has Decreased Holding by $895,435; Gap (GPS) Shareholder Tyvor Capital Has Lowered Its Position

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Gap Inc (GPS) by 94.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 308,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.21% . The hedge fund held 16,709 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $437,000, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Gap Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 18.92 million shares traded or 158.39% up from the average. The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) has declined 34.72% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.72% the S&P500. Some Historical GPS News: 11/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of The Gap, Inc. and Taylor Morrison; 07/03/2018 – Strong demand for Abercrombie brands boosts holiday quarter sales; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS GAP ‘BB+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/03/2018 – GAP INC GPS.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $35 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – The apparel retailer is making a bigger investment in Old Navy, along with Athleta, as it shutters some of its Gap and Banana Republic locations; 22/03/2018 – GradeMaster Partners with SmartEdTech to Help Teachers Bridge the Gap between Assessment Data and Instruction; 16/04/2018 – Denodo Delivers Denodo Platform 7.0 – Redefines Data Management and Continues to Boost Performance While Bridging the Gap Between IT and Business Users; 16/05/2018 – North Korea Wavers on U.S. Summit, Accentuating the Gap Over Nuclear Weapons; 14/05/2018 – ROSS: THE GAP REMAINS WIDE BETWEEN U.S. AND CHINA ON TRADE; 22/03/2018 – GAP SAYS CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER DARA BAZZANO NOTIFIED HER INTENTION TO RESIGN – SEC FILING

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 58.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 28,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 20,352 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $649,000, down from 49,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.05% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.55. About 5.03M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,335 shares to 790,224 shares, valued at $33.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EES).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.07M for 7.04 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold GPS shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 210.38 million shares or 0.52% less from 211.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) holds 0.09% or 35,191 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And reported 244,996 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0.02% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 1.24 million shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Dupont Management accumulated 5,150 shares or 0% of the stock. The California-based San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0.05% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Stevens Cap LP has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS). Grassi Investment Mngmt holds 0.1% in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) or 26,600 shares. 61,225 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advisors. Schroder Investment Mgmt Gp reported 1.33 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 305,597 shares. Cognios Capital Limited owns 83,519 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.04% or 80,675 shares. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Company reported 48,819 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Financial Bank has 0% invested in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) for 10,715 shares.

Tyvor Capital Llc, which manages about $425.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gamestop Corp New (NYSE:GME) by 466,757 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $13.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Penney J C Corp Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 3.71M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.21M shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).