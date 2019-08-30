Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Mariner Wealth Advisors Upped Its Position by $573,252; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holding Has Lifted by Cohen Klingenstein Llc

Cohen Klingenstein Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 128.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen Klingenstein Llc bought 7,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 13,947 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, up from 6,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen Klingenstein Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.19. About 2.06 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million ‘Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez Usd $2.5 Billion Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Mondelez urges cocoa producers to up yields as demand rises; 10/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Unveils New SOUR PATCH KIDS® Flavored Ice Pops; 28/03/2018 – Mondelēz International Foundation Launches Healthy Lifestyle Programs Covering 10 Countries; 06/03/2018 – MONDELEZ CANCELS PRESENTATION AT UBS CONFERENCE DUE TO ILLNESS; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS TERMINATED 364-DAY SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY ENTERED INTO ON APRIL 2, 2018 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 125.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 18,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 33,232 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 14,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.88. About 1.54M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 8,074 shares to 3,178 shares, valued at $267,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 89,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,491 shares, and cut its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,170 are held by Argi Invest Lc. Lindsell Train invested in 30.74% or 31.84 million shares. Tompkins Financial reported 1,126 shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Co owns 0.06% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 34,648 shares. Delaware-based Dupont Cap Management Corporation has invested 0.32% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 221,953 were accumulated by Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Com Pa. Hartford Invest Mgmt accumulated 209,589 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Moreover, Haverford Tru has 0.01% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 13,807 shares. South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 611,182 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 4,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc owns 14,528 shares. Finemark Bank & Trust & Tru holds 0.44% or 152,372 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Moreover, Hartford Financial Mngmt Incorporated has 0.85% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 49,964 shares.