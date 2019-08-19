Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $167.40 Million; Merriman Wealth Management Trimmed Amgen (AMGN) Holding as Valuation Rose

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 99.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 130,086 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,194 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $227,000, down from 131,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $204.62. About 202,898 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 10/04/2018 – Samsung Bioepis may pay 5% of Humira biosimilar sales as royalty to AbbVie, insiders say; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 30/05/2018 – Amgen Foundation And Harvard Team Up To Offer Free Online Science Education Platform; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.72. About 179,841 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amgen (AMGN) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Analyst Reports: Amgen, Uber, Mondelez & More – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Gilead Sciences, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Alexion Pharmaceuticals – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $527.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares to 69,222 shares, valued at $7.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 9,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,975 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westpac Banking stated it has 103,001 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Systems Of Alabama stated it has 320,516 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 13,261 are held by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. 1,425 are held by Alphamark Limited Liability Co. Bryn Mawr has 0.95% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 56,402 shares or 0.57% of the stock. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance stated it has 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wellington Shields Communications Lc owns 4,213 shares. Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Inv Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct owns 13,745 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Retail Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.27% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 119,488 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Incorporated invested in 4,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock.