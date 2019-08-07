Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Stake by $167.40 Million; American Express Co (AXP) Shareholder Third Point Has Decreased Stake by $152.60 Million as Share Value Rose

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 4.82 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

Third Point Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 48.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Point Llc sold 1.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The hedge fund held 1.50M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $163.95M, down from 2.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Point Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $122.55. About 3.42M shares traded or 6.25% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 08/05/2018 – American Express Reports Annual Meeting Results; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To American Express 2018-1 Card Abs; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Net Write-off Rate, Principal Only, Was 2.3 % for April; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.65 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.73 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Better Buy: Berkshire Hathaway vs. American Express – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Express declares $0.43 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Apple Appeals to Privacy Concerns with New Credit Card – Investing News Network” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bullish Options Bias in American Express (AXP) Targets Upside in Shares Through Earnings This Week -Susquehanna – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Third Point Llc, which manages about $17.97 billion and $8.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 600,000 shares to 3.71M shares, valued at $489.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Matrix Asset Advisors New York reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 22,583 were reported by Boston Advsrs Ltd Llc. Montag Caldwell Llc holds 0.01% or 2,400 shares in its portfolio. Samlyn Cap Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.63% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 217,935 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). 1.79M were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Company has 0.04% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 3,900 shares. 13,890 were accumulated by Godshalk Welsh Management. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.22% stake. Parnassus Invests Ca reported 6.83M shares. Brookstone Cap holds 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,620 shares. Murphy owns 20,614 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Com holds 19,476 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd accumulated 9,964 shares or 0.11% of the stock.