Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder King Street Capital Management LP Decreased Stake; As Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Greenwich Wealth Management Has Cut Position

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.79% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $24.87. About 236,928 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 12/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER CLIMBS 8.8% ON ELEVATED VOLUME; 15/05/2018 – Signia Capital Management Buys 1.5% Position in Rent-A-Center; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – ENGAGED GROUP ELECTED TO WAIVE RIGHT TO PUT FORTH MCFATE AS POTENTIAL DIRECTOR NOMINEE FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Shed Jobs in Cost-Cutting Push

King Street Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Street Capital Management Lp sold 5.40M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 1.60M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.04 million, down from 7.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Street Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $34.14. About 693,018 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CareCredit Is Now Integrated into Blueprint OMS (Office Management System) to Make it Easier to Help Patients Get Care – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $752.80M for 7.62 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 0% stake. 907,219 are owned by D E Shaw And Company. 275,125 are owned by Citadel Advsr Llc. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Numerixs Investment Technology accumulated 18,024 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability holds 60,043 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0% or 222,990 shares. 6.69 million were reported by Blackrock Inc. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Llc owns 12,053 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity owns 27,810 shares. Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.01% or 14,389 shares.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rent-A-Center Enters Into Definitive Agreement to Acquire Merchants Preferred, a Nationwide Virtual Rent-to-Own Provider – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy Rent-A-Center On The Terminated Merger – Seeking Alpha” published on January 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “What’s Next For Rent-A-Center? – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Add Rent-A-Center to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.