Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Grisanti Capital Management Boosted Stake; Northrock Partners Has Upped Target (TGT) Stake by $645,040 as Stock Price Declined

Northrock Partners Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 7.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc bought 8,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,582 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 105,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.53. About 4.49 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg faces Senate hearing but little hope for action; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS SALES IN TEMPERATURE-SENSITIVE CATEGORIES DUE TO LATE SPRING HAVE ACCELERATED DRAMATICALLY IN THE SECOND QUARTER; 23/05/2018 – Target Sales Get Lift From Remodels but Spending Squeezes Margins; 19/04/2018 – Target leads the way as U.S. corporations look to go big on solar; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF 3.0 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing; 03/05/2018 – SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS INC – AARON JOINS SALLY BEAUTY HOLDINGS FROM TARGET CORPORATION; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 06/03/2018 – Target Didn’t Miss the Digital Mark–Heard on the Street

Grisanti Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 55.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grisanti Capital Management Llc bought 88,512 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,378 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92M, up from 159,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grisanti Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $35.96. About 4.00M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs

Northrock Partners Llc, which manages about $837.47 million and $379.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 333 shares to 377 shares, valued at $444,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,558 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Grisanti Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.00 million and $164.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13,487 shares to 31,948 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 2,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,023 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).