Synchrony Finl (SYF) Shareholder Baupost Group Decreased Stake by $9.08 Million as Stock Rose; Bourgeon Capital Management Has Upped Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Stake by $405,000; Stock Value Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91 million, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (APC) by 84.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 19,670 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $895,000, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Petroleum for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 27/03/2018 – Algeria’s 2017 energy export volumes slip, earnings up -c.bank; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 09/05/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL – ANNOUNCED CONTRACT AWARD FROM ANADARKO PETROLEUM FOR SUBSEA UMBILICAL AND FLOWLINE INSTALLATION; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Anadarko Announces 2019 Second-Quarter Results – PRNewswire” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (APC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T Is Not Worth Buying Just for Its 6% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Occidental Petroleum: The Deal Is Upon Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital Management Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Federated Incorporated Pa accumulated 0.01% or 120,129 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 51,574 shares. Davenport And Llc reported 0% stake. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 143,927 shares. Guardian Tru invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt Inc owns 9,344 shares. Levin Strategies Limited Partnership stated it has 81,195 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Stifel Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Utd Service Automobile Association holds 0.02% or 157,910 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 393,497 shares stake. Alexandria Capital Lc holds 0.68% or 103,446 shares. Menta Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 14,156 shares. Qs Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47M and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Forty Seven Inc by 71,677 shares to 362,633 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Reports Election of Fernando Aguirre to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Q2 NII helped by PayPal program acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 14,200 shares to 4.77 million shares, valued at $698.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.38 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).