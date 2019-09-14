Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose While Pl Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding; As Visa (V) Shares Rose, Shareholder Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Upped Position

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 7.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation bought 3,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 43,022 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47 million, up from 39,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $397.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $177.27. About 5.70M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 07/05/2018 – Visa Named to the 100 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 28/05/2018 – Russian Oligarch, After Visa Troubles in Britain, Surfaces in Israel; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Adds First Data, Exits Visa: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Visa Class A Favored by 29 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s BHEL, L&T seek to recover dues from Visa Power – Business Standard

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation, which manages about $112.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 11,891 shares to 11,891 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 52,300 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Marvin And Palmer Associate has 4.98% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jacobs Levy Equity, New Jersey-based fund reported 9,230 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16.12 million shares or 2.8% of all its holdings. Michael Susan Dell Foundation reported 6.62% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 10,860 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stillwater Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.83% or 38,891 shares. Allen Investment Management holds 24,967 shares. Rbf Lc owns 95,000 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Columbia Asset reported 49,207 shares stake. Kelly Lawrence W Assoc Inc Ca invested 4.26% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Advsrs Asset Mgmt Inc reported 454,684 shares. Doliver Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 14,848 shares. Horseman Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 1.11% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 10,000 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 0.01% or 3,856 shares.

