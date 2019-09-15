Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Value Rose While Btc Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $322,422; Perceptive Advisors Has Upped Adma Biologics (ADMA) Position

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Adma Biologics Inc (ADMA) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.20% . The hedge fund held 11.52M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.59M, up from 6.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adma Biologics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.1. About 728,059 shares traded or 3.32% up from the average. ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) has declined 42.36% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.36% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMA News: 16/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE ISSUED PATENT COVERING METHODS OF TREATING RESPIRATORY INFECTIONS; 24/04/2018 – ADMA Biologics Announces the Release of its First Commercial Batch of Nabi-HB Manufactured Under its Ownership; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Biotest Will Waive, Terminate All Rights to Name a Director to ADMA’s Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 DJ ADMA Biologics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMA); 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS INC – BPC WILL WAIVE AND TERMINATE ALL RIGHTS TO NAME A DIRECTOR AND OBSERVER TO ADMA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics: Total Outstanding Common Stk Reduced by Approximately 19%; 14/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – ADMA WILL TERMINATE RIGHTS TO REPURCHASE 2 ADMA BIOCENTERS WHICH CO HAD PREVIOUSLY AGREED TO TRANSFER TO BPC ON JANUARY 1, 2019; 16/05/2018 – ADMA Biologics Granted U.S. Patent for Treating Respiratory Infections; 14/05/2018 – ADMA BIOLOGICS – AT MARCH 31, 2018, ADMA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $26.1 MLN, AS COMPARED TO $43.1 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Btc Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 13.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btc Capital Management Inc bought 9,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 80,359 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 70,876 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btc Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Btc Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.73B and $617.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 415 shares to 4,639 shares, valued at $8.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 10,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,481 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $5.50 million activity. Biotest Divestiture Trust sold $21.80 million worth of stock or 5.81 million shares. Mond James had bought 4,500 shares worth $18,000. Another trade for 25,000 shares valued at $100,000 was bought by Guiheen Lawrence P.. The insider Grossman Jerrold B bought 12,000 shares worth $48,000. Shares for $120,000 were bought by Grossman Adam S. $16.00 million worth of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) was bought by PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.09 billion and $4.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amarin Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 339,688 shares to 6.20 million shares, valued at $120.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc by 240,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,970 shares, and cut its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.56 in 2019 Q2. Its up 3.25, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 3 investors sold ADMA shares while 6 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 63.95 million shares or 192.43% more from 21.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd owns 11,650 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). 17,545 are held by Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 369,000 shares in its portfolio. Consonance Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 1.56% or 5.71 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt, California-based fund reported 65,180 shares. State Street has invested 0% of its portfolio in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 12,544 shares. 23,600 are owned by Alliancebernstein Lp. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon holds 82,176 shares. Meeder Asset reported 1,289 shares. Burns J W & Com New York accumulated 14,500 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Llc (Trc) has 0% invested in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) for 13,368 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 2,389 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Lc has invested 0.02% in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA).

