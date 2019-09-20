Synchrony Finl (SYF) Share Price Rose While Par Capital Management Upped Its Stake; Mcclain Value Management Boosted Its Patterson Companies (PDCO) Stake by $769,164 as Stock Declined

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.88 million, up from 2.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.11. About 802,229 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 21.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 34,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 195,040 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 160,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.65. About 265,502 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS LEAST POSITIVE ON MEDICAL/DENTAL DISTRIBUTORS; 10/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018 (PDCO); 22/05/2018 – Patterson Companies Named to Fortune 500 List for Second Consecutive Year; 03/04/2018 – RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Patterson Companies, Inc; 17/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Patterson Companies, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 29, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Mgmt Exits Position in Patterson Cos; 23/05/2018 – PATTERSON COS. SAYS DONALD J. ZURBAY NAMED CFO; 03/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PayPal Credit extends online financing promotion to lower cost purchases – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46 billion and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 50,000 shares to 504,100 shares, valued at $8.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 264,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,000 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).