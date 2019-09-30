Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position Has Raised by Columbus Circle Investors; Addenda Capital Has Lifted Its Enbridge (ENB) Stake by $4.21 Million as Share Price Declined

Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 25.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Circle Investors bought 93,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 453,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.71 million, up from 359,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Circle Investors who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $34.08. About 1.41M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 6.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 116,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 1.86 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.15 million, up from 1.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.03M shares traded or 4.46% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE COMMENTS ON TRANS MOUNTAIN IN E-MAILED STATEMENT; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Says It Isn’t in Talks to Buy Trans Mountain Pipeline; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMMEDIATE IMPACT TO ITS CURRENT GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES AS A RESULT OF REVISED POLICY; 03/04/2018 – Stephen Wicary: Enbridge hires RBC to sell western Canadian gas assets, sources tell @scottdeveau; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – POST TRANSACTION, FUND WILL MAINTAIN A 51 PERCENT INTEREST IN CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 4,256 shares to 29,799 shares, valued at $3.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,807 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,224 shares, and cut its stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX).

Columbus Circle Investors, which manages about $17.54B and $3.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 46,133 shares to 615,231 shares, valued at $128.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,928 shares, and cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

