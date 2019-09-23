Synchrony Finl (SYF) Position Has Boosted by Pl Capital Advisors Llc; As Quanta Services (Pwr) (PWR) Stock Price Declined, Greenhaven Associates Decreased Holding

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.19. About 2.56M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C

Greenhaven Associates Inc decreased its stake in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) (PWR) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenhaven Associates Inc sold 14,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The hedge fund held 2.77M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $105.87 million, down from 2.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc who had been investing in Quanta Services Inc (Pwr) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.25. About 505,469 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer April Sales Rise 0.1% Y/y (Table); 18/04/2018 – Quanta Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q NET INCOME NT$3.6B, EST. NT$4.88B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Greenhaven Associates Inc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs (Gs) (NYSE:GS) by 34,494 shares to 3.38 million shares, valued at $691.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

