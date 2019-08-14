Synchrony Finl (SYF) Market Value Rose While Group One Trading LP Has Decreased Stake by $4.70 Million; Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) Shareholder Edmp Lifted Position

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit (OHI) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 8,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 120,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58M, up from 111,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Omega Hlthcare Invts Reit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.43. About 728,622 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/03/2018 – OMEGA REAFFIRMS ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Tennessee-based nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/03/2018 – Texas nursing home chain Orianna files for bankruptcy

Group One Trading Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 58.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Group One Trading Lp sold 151,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 108,646 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, down from 260,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Group One Trading Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $33.03. About 3.04M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.17M for 7.37 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial Isn’t Completely Synced With Its Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 08, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Tops Q2 EPS by 29c – StreetInsider.com” published on July 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Q1 EPS beats, loan loss provision improves – Seeking Alpha” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Group One Trading Lp, which manages about $8.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc (Call) by 25,100 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bb&T Corp (Put) by 29,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ecolab Inc (Call).

More notable recent Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Time To Sell? – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Not A Screaming Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on April 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Omega Healthcare: The Dividend Is At Risk – Seeking Alpha” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Omega Healthcare Investors: Returning To Growth In 2019, But Should You Buy? – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold OHI shares while 99 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 138.57 million shares or 2.27% more from 135.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan invested in 0% or 4,139 shares. Fifth Third National Bank has 2,215 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.03% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Tdam Usa holds 0.02% or 5,814 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.07% stake. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 20,385 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 37,146 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Corp reported 11,150 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs reported 60,879 shares. Moody Commercial Bank Trust Division holds 13,550 shares. State Street Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 39,681 were reported by Lodestar Counsel Ltd Liability Il. Cypress Capital Gp stated it has 5,500 shares.