Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holding Maintained by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board; As Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stock Declined, Shareholder Toron Capital Markets Boosted Its Stake

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 150.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought 125,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 209,207 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, up from 83,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Approves a Share-Repurchase Program of Up to $2.2 B Through June 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (USB) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 33,426 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 375,078 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.08 million, up from 341,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $57.38. About 6.37 million shares traded or 21.64% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management stated it has 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Farmers Comml Bank has 0.28% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Estabrook Capital Management holds 72,640 shares. Wetherby Asset stated it has 36,526 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Icon Advisers reported 62,600 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.27% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evergreen Capital Llc accumulated 4,862 shares. Addenda has 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp reported 2.26% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). America First Inv Ltd Com holds 37,320 shares. Butensky And Cohen Security has 46,665 shares. Terril Brothers reported 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 105,310 shares stake. Cincinnati Casualty Co holds 3.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 80,000 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 6,238 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on July 14, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “2019 Fed CCAR Gift to Warren Buffett: Dividend Hikes and Buybacks Galore for All Major Banks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “US Bancorp (USB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 helped by loan, deposit growth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Toron Capital Markets Inc, which manages about $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 6,127 shares to 158,393 shares, valued at $30.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 219,429 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 656,626 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $758,956 activity.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 61,707 shares to 57,984 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 4,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,381 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

