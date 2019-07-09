Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Boosted Its Stake by $7.24 Million; Bb Biotech Ag Has Cut Its Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Position by $12.89 Million

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 126.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 233,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 418,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34 million, up from 184,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $35.7. About 5.51 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bb Biotech Ag decreased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb Biotech Ag sold 70,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.14M, down from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb Biotech Ag who had been investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $176.75. About 689,677 shares traded. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) has risen 5.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.55% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTX News: 16/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Vertex Securities for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – CRISPR Therapeutics to Present Data on Allogeneic CRISPR-based CAR-T Cell Therapies at AACR 2018; 20/04/2018 – L3 Vertex bidders submit refresh bids, sources say [22:27 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 19/03/2018 – Industry Veteran Mike Bernard Joins Vertex Chief Tax Office; 20/03/2018 – L-3’s Vertex draws Platinum Equity, Veritas; 15/05/2018 – VERTEX RESOURCE GROUP LTD QTRLY NET LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS PER SHARE $0.01; 01/05/2018 – L3 TO SELL VERTEX AEROSPACE FOR $540M IN CASH; 04/05/2018 – L3’s Vertex sold for single-digit adjusted EBITDA multiple; 29/05/2018 – Opiant Pharmaceuticals to Participate in The American Society of Clinical Psychopharmacology 2018 Annual Meeting; 01/05/2018 – L3 Signs Definitive Agreement to Sell Its Vertex Aerospace Business for $540 Million in Cash

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 109,583 shares to 34,596 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 180,291 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,172 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Synchrony Financial — Is This Buffett Stock Still Worth a Look? – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Synchrony Financial (SYF) Approves $4B Share Repurchase Program, to Increase Quarterly Dividend to $0.22/Share – StreetInsider.com” published on May 09, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Accuray, Synchrony Financial, and Waters Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchrony Financial: Loan Book Performing As Expected – Maintain Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 19, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold VRTX shares while 159 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 236.79 million shares or 1.21% less from 239.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massachusetts Ser Co Ma stated it has 1.98M shares. Veritable LP reported 7,173 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Limited has invested 0.26% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 26 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 266 were accumulated by Carroll Assoc. First Republic Invest Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) for 20,374 shares. Orbimed Advsr Llc holds 955,300 shares or 2.72% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc owns 3,510 shares. Legal General Group Public Lc invested in 1.45M shares. Raymond James Na reported 4,387 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). Wisconsin-based Madison Inv Holdg has invested 0.01% in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX). 373,484 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa. Merian Invsts (Uk) holds 906,844 shares.

More notable recent Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 06/07/2019: CRSP,VRTX,LJPC,MRTX,AMGN – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Celgene Submits MS Drug to FDA, INSY & CBAY Crash – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Experiences Big Outflow – Nasdaq” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Top Stock Reports for Deere, Las Vegas Sands & Vertex – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Vertex Pharmaceuticals vs. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 24, 2019.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 selling transactions for $50.32 million activity. Another trade for 12,722 shares valued at $2.38M was made by Sachdev Amit on Monday, February 4. Parini Michael sold $658,674 worth of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) on Friday, February 1. Shares for $20.08M were sold by LEIDEN JEFFREY M on Monday, February 11. Silva Paul M sold $794,273 worth of stock. $3.41M worth of stock was sold by Arbuckle Stuart A on Monday, February 4.

Bb Biotech Ag, which manages about $3.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 121,257 shares to 696,976 shares, valued at $77.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 600,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS).

Analysts await Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 20.97% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.62 per share. VRTX’s profit will be $192.09 million for 58.92 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.76% negative EPS growth.