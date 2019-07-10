Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Wilsey Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding; Target (TGT) Holding Has Increased by Centurylink Investment Management Company

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 34,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 417,539 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.39M, up from 382,603 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 1.18M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video)

Centurylink Investment Management Company increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 34.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company bought 5,282 shares as the company's stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,477 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 15,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 2.46M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500.

