Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Rwc Asset Management Llp Has Upped Its Holding by $312,542; Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Position in Honeywell Intl (HON) Raised as Share Value Rose

Rwc Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rwc Asset Management Llp bought 10,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 795,562 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.38M, up from 785,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rwc Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $33.01. About 872,226 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 8.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 153,893 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, up from 142,398 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $171.29. About 895,824 shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS TIMING OF HONEYWELL’S SPINS; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell International Inc. Cockpit Technologies For South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell boosts guidance on strong airline and military demand; 20/03/2018 – Honeywell Expands Connected Aircraft Reach With Versatile New Router; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES GREG LEWIS AS NEXT CFO; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell: Planned Spinoff of Honeywell Homes Is Expected to Be Completed by the End of 2018; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO SAYS AGGRESSIVELY LOOKING AT POTENTIAL M&A AND EXPECTS SOMETHING TO HAPPEN IN THE NEXT QUARTER OR TWO; SAYS HONEYWELL’S PREFERENCE IS BOLT-ON ACQUISITION ROUGHLY IN THE $3 BLN PRICE…; 23/04/2018 – Honeywell at Work on $31 Billion in Projects, Fueled by Growth in LNG, Refineries, an Industrial Info News Alert

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Torray Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Co reported 10,377 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Macroview Lc invested in 533 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Corporation Pa reported 2.07% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Mogy Joel R Counsel holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,700 shares. Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 0.13% or 3,350 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 56,616 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors invested in 22,248 shares or 1.55% of the stock. King Wealth reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Citadel Ltd Company holds 615,507 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Washington State Bank has 5,429 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Badgley Phelps & Bell has invested 0.86% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). 436,354 were reported by Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia. Cornerstone Prtn Limited Liability Company invested in 2.79% or 394,768 shares.

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IDV) by 11,847 shares to 449,061 shares, valued at $13.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubs Ag Jersey Brh (MLPI) by 18,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 815,802 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Rwc Asset Management Llp, which manages about $8.81 billion and $2.19 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares to 5.00 million shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 114,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 250,000 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).