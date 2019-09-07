Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Psagot Investment House LTD Trimmed Holding by $315,301 as Market Value Rose; Checchi Capital Advisers Lowered Its Stake in Oneok New (OKE) as Stock Price Rose

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 67.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc sold 8,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 3,927 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $274,000, down from 12,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 1.72M shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 03/04/2018 – Oneok: Move Was Purely Precautionary Step After EDI Was Target of Apparent Cyberattack; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK GAS LINES SAY ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE IS UNAVAILABLE; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

Psagot Investment House Ltd decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Psagot Investment House Ltd sold 10,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 216,514 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.91M, down from 226,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $32.88. About 2.69M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00 million and $855.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 50,049 shares to 166,207 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (IBND) by 14,448 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% stake. Dakota Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Highlander Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 2,067 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Williams Jones & Associates Lc holds 7,344 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advsr stated it has 64,418 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. America First Invest Advsr Lc holds 0.03% or 1,200 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 113,767 shares. Usca Ria Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 7,738 shares. Retirement System Of Alabama has 0.07% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 191,666 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 57,031 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 0.32% or 83,481 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc invested 0.38% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 10,142 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 1.15% or 943,760 shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $310.86M for 23.94 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

