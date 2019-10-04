Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Position; Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake as Stock Value Declined

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.46. About 1.84M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 103,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The institutional investor held 4.11 million shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $242.76 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $55.56. About 2.41M shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 19/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Overhauls Board but Las Vegas Sands May Be Better Bet — Barron’s Blog; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 Las Vegas Sands Kicks Off “Problem Gambling Awareness Month” with Responsible Gaming Ambassador Training and Comprehensive Team; 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT , TERM LOAN LENDERS WILL PROVIDE REFINANCING TERM LOANS FOR $2.16 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 EPS, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $606.34M for 17.81 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07B and $33.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 30,519 shares to 513,570 shares, valued at $60.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 63,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,668 shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Windward Capital Mgmt Co Ca has 0.27% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.15% or 913,513 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.2% or 18,850 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd holds 142,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Principal Finance Group Incorporated accumulated 17,052 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Fjarde Ap invested in 105,879 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Griffin Asset has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Hm Payson & Company invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sageworth Communications reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 190,444 shares. Dana Invest invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

