Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Has Raised Its Stake by $326,700; Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Has Trimmed Stake by $348,650

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 4.01 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 950 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 17,150 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.30 million, down from 18,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – Netflix 1Q Total International Streaming Memberships 68.3M; 07/03/2018 – Jeffrey Wlodarczak Says Netflix Operates in a Virtuous Circle (Video); 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 12/04/2018 – Netflix sued over ‘rigged’ […]; 25/05/2018 – The Columbian: Netflix signs deal with Obamas; 20/04/2018 – Variety: Vice Inks Netflix, Theatrical Deals for Motherboard’s `The Most Unknown’ Science Documentary; 13/04/2018 – It is the first time that Netflix has been included in a television provider bundle; 16/04/2018 – Netflix’s $10 billion content and marketing budget versus its $1.3 billion technology budget shows its much more of a media company in that respect than a technology one, CEO Reed Hastings said; 14/05/2018 – HBC Selects Espial’s Elevate Platform to Offer App-Based TV Services to Set-Tops, Roku and Mobile Devices; 06/04/2018 – Netflix is offering more than $300 million for an LA-based billboard company

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc, which manages about $187.68 million and $145.19M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,900 shares to 12,500 shares, valued at $2.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73 million for 62.64 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

