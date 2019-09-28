Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Pl Capital Advisors Boosted Stake; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stock Value Declined, Holder Polen Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $5.44 Million

Pl Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 271,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06M, up from 261,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 4.01M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

Polen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polen Capital Management Llc sold 17,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 1.59 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $496.14 million, down from 1.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis; 21/05/2018 – New England Journal of Medicine Publishes Two Positive Phase 3 Trials Showing DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) Improved Moderate-to-Sever; 23/04/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentations; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 01/05/2018 – Saddled with sluggish sales, Regeneron and Sanofi slash the cost of cholesterol-lowering drug; 31/05/2018 – Clearside Biomedical Announces Positive Topline Results from Phase 2 Clinical Trial of CLS-TA Used with Eylea in Patients with; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) as Potential Treatment for lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-Severe Asthma; 18/05/2018 – Regeneron Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Presentation; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Second Indication for Eylea to Be Approved in China; 02/05/2018 – STAT: BREAKING: A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem

Analysts await Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $5.13 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $5.1 per share. REGN’s profit will be $563.44 million for 13.33 P/E if the $5.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.29 actual earnings per share reported by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.02% negative EPS growth.

Polen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.08B and $20.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 420,808 shares to 9.54M shares, valued at $1.66 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 430,254 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).