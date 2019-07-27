Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Par Capital Management Increased Position; Axa Upped Its Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) by $3.37 Million as Market Value Rose

Par Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 8.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc bought 195,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.56M, up from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 2.92M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 22/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%

Axa increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 16.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 11,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,279 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.68 million, up from 71,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95M shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – UPDATED ITS LONG-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL REVENUE GROWTH RATE TARGET FROM A RANGE OF 15-25% TO A RANGE OF 20-30%; 15/05/2018 – Sands Capital Management Buys 3.4% Position in Align Technology; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 7,205 shares to 40,351 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 368,946 shares, and cut its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).