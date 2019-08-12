Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Hap Trading Decreased Its Position as Shares Rose; Golar Lng LTD Bermuda (GLNG) Stock Declined While Sir Capital Management LP Lowered Its Stake by $2.30 Million

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (GLNG) by 59.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 109,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.00% . The hedge fund held 75,800 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 185,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.66% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $12.9. About 1.56 million shares traded or 49.63% up from the average. Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has declined 34.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.85% the S&P500. Some Historical GLNG News: 19/04/2018 – Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 19/04/2018 – REG-Golar Power reaches Financial Closing on 1.5GW Sergipe Power Project; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG Dividend information; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – POWER PROJECT WILL GENERATE A FORECASTED ANNUAL EBITDA OF US$323 MLN AT CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES, PRIOR TO ANY DISPATCH; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS GOLAR AND OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR THE PROJECT; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG – SEASONAL SOFTENING OF SHIPPING MARKET WAS ANTICIPATED AND WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT 2Q 2018 TCE, EXPECTED TO BE AROUND HALF 1Q 2018 LEVELS; 16/04/2018 – FIRST LNG SHIPMENT FROM PERENCO’S FLOATING EXPORT PLANT IN CAMEROON DELAYED UNTIL LATE APRIL -SPOKESMAN; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT CREATES OBLIGATIONS ON CO TO PROGRESS FEED WORK, BE READY FOR VESSEL CONVERSION FROM JULY 1 ONWARDS; 19/03/2018 – REG-Golar LNG Limited & Golar LNG Partners L.P. announce organizational changes; 31/05/2018 – Golar LNG unwinds joint venture with Schlumberger

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 323,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 152,293 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 475,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.98. About 3.62 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development

Analysts await Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.33 EPS, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.37 actual EPS reported by Golar LNG Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “It’s Time To Buy Microsoft – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/2/18) – Seeking Alpha” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Most Exciting Shipping Firm In 2018 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 07, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Cards for C.H. Robinson (CHRW) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “An Investor’s Guide to Liquefied Natural Gas Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on December 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Golar LNG Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 27, 2019.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $544.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Corp (NYSE:EQT) by 802,300 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $25.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Grace W R & Co Del New (NYSE:GRA) by 47,861 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Enerplus Res Fd Com (NYSE:ERF).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vale S A (Call) (NYSE:VALE) by 1.40M shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Proshares Tr Ii (Call) by 274,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 310,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.58 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.