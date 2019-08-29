Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Cut Holding by $2.15 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Fred Alger Management Has Trimmed by $139.21 Million Its Stake

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 6.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 69,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.76M, down from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $32.33. About 1.80 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 18/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial expected to post earnings of 75 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 1.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 14.24 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68B, down from 15.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 14.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 14/03/2018 – Stephen Hawking’s voice was his trademark; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 internal discrimination and harassment complaints between 2010 and 2016; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft attempted to launch an affordable Surface-branded laptop in 2012 with the release of the Surface RT; 11/04/2018 – Solver’s BI360 Delivers Advanced Reporting and Budgeting for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.95 million for 7.22 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.