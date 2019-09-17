Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Lowered Position; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Has Lowered Its Holding by $692,552

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 35.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 9.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.06 million, down from 14.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 468,252 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: INVESTIGATIONAL ALGORITHM MAY RESTORE AV SYNCHRONY; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 8,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 8,311 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $697,000, down from 16,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $91.16. About 1.69M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO FOCUS ON DIGITAL, CHINA, AND RESERVE STORES; 18/05/2018 – More cities across the United States, including Seattle and Malibu, California, are banning the use of single-serve plastic food-service items like plates and straws, an issue McDonald’s and Starbucks will have to solve; 07/05/2018 – Nestle: Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks Faces Protest Over Arrest of Black Men; 07/05/2018 – Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 15/05/2018 – SUPREME APPOINTS COLIN MOORE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF STARBUCKS CANADA, TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Starbucks Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBUX); 30/05/2018 – Starbucks struggles to make amends in Philadelphia

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 397,755 shares to 1.40M shares, valued at $141.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 9.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 13.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06M for 7.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.56 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

