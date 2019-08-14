Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Lowered Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Electron Capital Partners Lifted Its General Electric Co (GE) Stake by $5.92 Million as Valuation Rose

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $34.68. About 4.63 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 45.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 657,990 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 2.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.93M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $9.35. About 73.66 million shares traded or 42.93% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – GE CEO: Will Disclose Plan in Next Couple of Months; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDER W/ OHGISHMA POWER; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – ARE MAKING SIGNIFICANT PROGRESS ON THE $20 BILLION OF DISPOSITIONS PLANNED FOR 2018 & 2019; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 22/05/2018 – S. John Tilak: Nice scoop from @davidj_french | Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 20/04/2018 – GE – EXPECT TO SELL THE REMAINDER OF CURRENT & LIGHTING BUSINESS BY THE END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – Is GE’s Bounceback for Real? — Barrons.com

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.59 million activity. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares to 1.34 million shares, valued at $67.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,022 shares, and cut its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grimes And Incorporated reported 144,366 shares. First Commonwealth Pa owns 0.12% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 18,871 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 613,137 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 194,909 shares. Pzena Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.29% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Patten And Patten Tn owns 166,917 shares. Crow Point Prns Lc owns 11,500 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund has 0.38% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Amica Retiree Med has invested 0.21% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Eaton Vance holds 0.15% or 6.53M shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0.03% or 724,715 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark Financial Bank Department holds 0.03% or 27,544 shares in its portfolio. Benin Mgmt holds 0.27% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 63,012 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 321,383 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 1.10 million shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $329.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.03 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 24.50 million shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.74 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.