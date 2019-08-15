Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Has Lowered Its Stake by $9.08 Million; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Has Lowered Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Stake by $1.24 Million as Stock Price Rose

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc sold 7,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 307,971 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.47M, down from 315,571 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $174.68. About 1.77 million shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 28/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $90; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.985B-$3.022B; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY EPS $3.00-EPS $3.08; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS; 04/04/2018 – VP Burgoyne Disposes 100 Of Lululemon Athletica Inc; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Nabs New CFO From VF Corp; 27/03/2018 – Lululemon Sees FY Rev $2.99B-$3.02B; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.00 TO $3.08

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 14.26 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 6.43 million shares traded or 22.42% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – DEAL IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON SYNCHRONY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-2 Card Abs; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha" on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "What Is Synchrony Financial's (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Earnings Scheduled For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga" on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha" published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.04M for 7.33 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "How Lululemon Crushed It in 2018 – Nasdaq" on January 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha" published on August 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Is lululemon (LULU) Poised to Post Earnings Beat Again in Q1? – Nasdaq" on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Will Lululemon Stock Gain More Ground With Footwear Expansion Plans? – Nasdaq" published on April 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "Donâ€™t Sweat Lululemon Stock â€¦ Short It! – Nasdaq" with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Analysts await Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 23.94% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.71 per share. LULU’s profit will be $114.64M for 49.63 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Lululemon Athletica Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.