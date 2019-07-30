Synchrony Finl (SYF) Holder Baupost Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.08 Million; As Deere & Co (DE) Share Price Declined, Calamos Wealth Management Boosted Position by $2.55 Million

Calamos Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 988.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Wealth Management Llc bought 16,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,640 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 1,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $169.95. About 953,934 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 17/05/2018 – Robust Profit Growth Expected From Deere — Earnings Preview; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 15/05/2018 – Impala Adds Boeing, Exits Deere, Cuts Harley-Davidson: 13F; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR EU 28 AG COMBINES WERE DOWN LOW DOUBLE DIGITS; 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Some Crop Price Forecasts for the 2017/18 Season; 30/05/2018 – Deere Raises Quarterly Dividend By 15% — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: US FARMERS WILL FEEL EFFECT IMMEDIATELY AS THEY TEND TO SELL THEIR 2017 HARVEST GRADUALLY THROUGHOUT 2018 MARKETING YEAR – BERENBERG; 04/04/2018 – U.S. expects talks with China as trade fight escalates; 28/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: The tariff-plagued Deere is a long-term play; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SAYS EXPERIENCING HIGHER RAW-MATERIAL AND FREIGHT COSTS, BEING ADDRESSED THROUGH FOCUS ON STRUCTURAL COST REDUCTION, FUTURE PRICING ACTIONS

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 293,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 14.26M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $454.91M, down from 14.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $36.12. About 1.42M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 11/04/2018 – CRATE-BARREL SELECTS SYNCHRONY FOR PRIVATE LABEL CARD CREDIT; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO ACQUIRE LOOP COMMERCE, NO TERMS; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy

Calamos Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $927.87 million and $700.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 32,414 shares to 120,432 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P 500 Growth Etf (IVW) by 112,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,160 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 53 investors sold DE shares while 328 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 257 raised stakes. 210.20 million shares or 0.61% less from 211.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ashfield Ltd Company owns 0.12% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 6,797 shares. Summit Secs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 1,500 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability Com accumulated 83,868 shares. Coastline Tru Communications owns 7,240 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Management Limited has 0.19% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 295,185 shares. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp owns 0.11% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 2,783 shares. Parsons Cap Mgmt Ri, Rhode Island-based fund reported 4,989 shares. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Verity Verity holds 20,657 shares or 0.76% of its portfolio. Prudential Inc stated it has 299,988 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Signaturefd Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 2,655 shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0.17% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) or 8.71 million shares. Tradewinds Cap Limited Liability has 0.25% invested in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 4,225 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 50,000 shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $108.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35M shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.09 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).