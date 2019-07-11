Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) Position Maintained by Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc; Lazard Asset Management Boosted Its Autodesk (ADSK) Holding by $7.30 Million as Share Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Finl Com (SYF) by 8.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 12,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87M, up from 140,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Finl Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.64. About 3.52M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES SCALE AS ADVANTAGE OVER MARCUS, LENDINGCLUB: CEO; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Income Up 28%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, Net Charge-Offs As Percentage of Avg Loan Receivables 6.7%; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 6.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 47,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 818,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $127.57 million, up from 771,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $173.33. About 1.09M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 11/04/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $145; 16/05/2018 – eSUB Construction Software Receives Autodesk Forge Investment; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 25/05/2018 – Tech Today: Warming to Roku, Defending Autodesk, Cheers for Veeva, Nutanix — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk 1Q Rev $559.9M; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Appoints Karen Blasing To Board Of Directors; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 13C TO 16C, EST. 18C

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Global Intermediate Credit Index (CIU) by 8,180 shares to 25,361 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New Com (NYSE:AWK) by 8,885 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,822 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 102,060 shares to 25,226 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 504,446 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton World.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Mgmt Co Ltd Liability Corp has 7,242 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Riverhead Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,932 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 34,828 shares. Cipher LP holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 57,219 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv owns 249,342 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0.41% or 84,754 shares. Plante Moran Finance Lc, a Michigan-based fund reported 323 shares. Pointstate Capital Ltd Partnership reported 2.32% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Art accumulated 28,100 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Great Lakes Advsrs Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,690 shares. Parkside Bank invested in 149 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd stated it has 83,623 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Alps Advsrs Inc reported 3,999 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank reported 39 shares. American Research & Mngmt Co reported 100 shares.