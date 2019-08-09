Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Both Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) compete on a level playing field in the Credit Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 33 2.71 N/A 4.80 7.48 Visa Inc. 161 18.61 N/A 4.65 38.26

Table 1 highlights Synchrony Financial and Visa Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Visa Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Synchrony Financial. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Synchrony Financial has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visa Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Synchrony Financial and Visa Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Visa Inc. 0.00% 36.5% 14.9%

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Visa Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Synchrony Financial and Visa Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Visa Inc. 0 1 13 2.93

Synchrony Financial has a consensus target price of $38, and a 8.48% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Visa Inc. is $188.57, which is potential 5.81% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Synchrony Financial is looking more favorable than Visa Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Synchrony Financial and Visa Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.9% and 96.2%. Synchrony Financial’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Visa Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Visa Inc. -2.91% 2.33% 9.34% 29.36% 30.42% 34.91%

For the past year Synchrony Financial was more bullish than Visa Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Visa Inc. beats Synchrony Financial.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Visa Inc. operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants. The company also offers gateway services for merchants to accept, process, and reconcile payments; manage fraud; and safeguard payment security online, as well as processing services for participating issuers of visa debit, prepaid, and ATM payment products. In addition, it provides digital products, including Visa Checkout that offers consumers an expedited and secure payment experience for online transactions; and Visa Direct, a push payment product platform, which facilitates payer-initiated transactions that are sent directly to the Visa account of the recipient, as well as Visa token service that replaces the card account numbers from the transaction with a token. Further the company offers corporate (travel) and purchasing card products, as well as value-added services. It provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V PAY, and PLUS brands. The company has a strategic partnership agreement with Oman Arab Bank to convert the bankÂ’s current electron cards to chip-and-PIN debit cards. Visa Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.