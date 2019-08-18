Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX)

We are contrasting Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.54 N/A 4.80 7.48 ORIX Corporation 72 0.00 N/A 11.63 6.13

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Synchrony Financial and ORIX Corporation. ORIX Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Synchrony Financial. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Synchrony Financial’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than ORIX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% ORIX Corporation 0.00% 11.5% 2.7%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.19 beta indicates that Synchrony Financial is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ORIX Corporation’s beta is 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Synchrony Financial and ORIX Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 1 2.50 ORIX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Synchrony Financial has a 13.67% upside potential and a consensus price target of $38.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Synchrony Financial and ORIX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 95.9% and 1.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of ORIX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% ORIX Corporation -7.59% -4.99% 2.44% -4.33% -16.17% -0.29%

For the past year Synchrony Financial had bullish trend while ORIX Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats ORIX Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.