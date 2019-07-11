Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC)

Since Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and China Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:CLDC) are part of the Credit Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 32 2.92 N/A 4.47 7.79 China Lending Corporation 1 -0.27 N/A -6.46 0.00

Demonstrates Synchrony Financial and China Lending Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synchrony Financial and China Lending Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 22.5% 3.1% China Lending Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Synchrony Financial is 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.27. Competitively, China Lending Corporation’s beta is -0.6 which is 160.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Synchrony Financial and China Lending Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 3 2.75 China Lending Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.98% for Synchrony Financial with average price target of $38.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.8% of Synchrony Financial shares and 0.04% of China Lending Corporation shares. About 0.2% of Synchrony Financial’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 53.56% of China Lending Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial 3.08% 5.8% 13.29% 26.21% 2.71% 48.59% China Lending Corporation -3.42% -10.32% -3.42% 17.28% -39.57% 21.51%

For the past year Synchrony Financial has stronger performance than China Lending Corporation

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats China Lending Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.