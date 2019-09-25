Synchrony Financial (SYF)’s Financial Results Comparing With Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

We are comparing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Credit Services companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial 34 2.56 N/A 4.80 7.48 Barings BDC Inc. 10 7.63 N/A -1.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Synchrony Financial and Barings BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Synchrony Financial and Barings BDC Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 0.00% 19.3% 2.7% Barings BDC Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -7.9%

Volatility and Risk

Synchrony Financial’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Barings BDC Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Synchrony Financial and Barings BDC Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 2 2.67 Barings BDC Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$39.67 is Synchrony Financial’s average target price while its potential upside is 17.82%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 95.9% of Synchrony Financial shares and 44.6% of Barings BDC Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Synchrony Financial shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 27.1% of Barings BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Synchrony Financial -1.94% 2.31% 5.04% 19.32% 21.59% 52.94% Barings BDC Inc. -0.6% 0.3% -0.3% 0% -2.55% 9.54%

For the past year Synchrony Financial’s stock price has bigger growth than Barings BDC Inc.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Barings BDC Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It also provides promotional financing to consumers for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through multiple channels, including digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.