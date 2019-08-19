Synchrony Financial (SYF) Valuation Rose While Glenmede Trust Company Na Lifted Holding by $18.37 Million; Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Trimmed Position in Unifirst Mass (UNF) as Stock Rose

Glenmede Trust Company Na increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 73.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenmede Trust Company Na bought 592,564 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.67M, up from 807,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenmede Trust Company Na who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.64. About 371,856 shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Diversity Is Critical for Companies (Video); 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp Mass (UNF) by 2.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 6,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 253,798 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.96M, down from 260,229 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $201. About 11,373 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14

Glenmede Trust Company Na, which manages about $22.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Upm (UPMKY) by 65,353 shares to 250,747 shares, valued at $7.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 16,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,624 shares, and cut its stake in Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund.

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24M for 25.64 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps holds 5,197 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 23,366 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Incorporated Md invested in 220,955 shares or 0% of the stock. 48,700 are held by Td Asset Mngmt. Captrust Fin Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Shelton Mngmt has invested 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Prudential Fincl holds 27,143 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 2,490 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cwm Limited Liability Company holds 1 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,386 shares. Eagle Asset has invested 0.04% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). The Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.09% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Thb Asset Mgmt invested 0.09% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.06% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).