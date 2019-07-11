Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stock Value Rose While Oldfield Partners Llp Has Increased Position; As American Tower New (AMT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Bar Harbor Trust Services Decreased Stake by $348,887

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 1,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,228 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.49M, down from 54,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $209.24. About 1.24M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 13.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.03 million, up from 139,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 3.25M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Adjusted Net Charge-Off Rate Was 6.4%; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57 billion and $987.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 902,200 shares to 3.62M shares, valued at $39.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Newman Dignan Sheerar stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sequoia Financial Advsrs Limited Liability reported 1,379 shares. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp owns 344 shares. Swiss Bancshares accumulated 1.47 million shares. Tower Limited Co (Trc) reported 7,997 shares. Franklin Res stated it has 0.34% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 4,384 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 0% stake. 838,373 are owned by Prudential Fincl. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma has 61,908 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Mar Vista Invest Lc reported 1.29 million shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Twin Focus Capital holds 1,620 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $10.67 million activity. Shares for $8.45 million were sold by Bartlett Thomas A on Friday, January 18. On Friday, January 18 Lara Gustavo sold $503,250 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 3,050 shares.

