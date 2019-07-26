Synchrony Financial (SYF) Stake Has Raised by Sit Investment Associates Inc; Tesla (Put) (TSLA) Position Has Upped by Firefly Value Partners Lp

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 160.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 199,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,450 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32M, up from 124,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.51. About 3.42 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – BOARD APPROVED A SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM OF UP TO $2.2 BLN THROUGH JUNE 30, 2019; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

Firefly Value Partners Lp increased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (TSLA) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firefly Value Partners Lp bought 188,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 688,700 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.74 million, up from 500,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firefly Value Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 13.61% or $36.06 during the last trading session, reaching $228.82. About 21.92M shares traded or 94.82% up from the average. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 20.56% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 20/04/2018 – TESLA INSPECTED BY CALIF. AFTER SUBCONTRACTOR BROKE HIS JAW; 25/05/2018 – TESLA NAMES STUART BOWERS VP OF ENGINEERING; 14/05/2018 – SOUTH JORDAN CITY POLICE DEPT. SAYS IT IS UNKNOWN IF AUTO-PILOT TECHNOLOGY WAS BEING USED BY TESLA MODEL S AT TIME OF INCIDENT; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ANALYSIS-Tesla’s electric motor shift to spur demand for rare earth neodymium; 08/04/2018 – The Information: EXCLUSIVE: Tesla’s struggles to manufacture its flagship Model 3 electric sedan has reached a boiling point,; 25/04/2018 – Tesla Says Autopilot Vice President Keller Is Leaving Carmaker; 29/03/2018 – This is a ‘critical time’ for Tesla, says Moody’s analyst who who downgraded its credit rating; 31/03/2018 – Fatal Tesla Crash Raises New Questions About Self-Driving System; 11/03/2018 – CarNewsChina.com: BREAKING: First Grey Import Tesla Model 3 Arrives In China; 04/04/2018 – KGO-TV: I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Tesla crash in September showed similarities to fatal Mountain View accident

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 3 sales for $19.75 million activity. On Monday, January 28 Straubel Jeffrey B sold $4.40M worth of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) or 15,000 shares. $25.00M worth of stock was bought by Musk Elon on Thursday, May 2. On Friday, February 1 the insider Guillen Jerome M sold $305,420.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.53, from 1.46 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 96 investors sold TSLA shares while 158 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 86.83 million shares or 10.41% less from 96.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.