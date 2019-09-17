Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.82 Million; As Lhc Group Com Stk (LHCG) Stock Value Rose, Sivik Global Healthcare Trimmed Position

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc decreased its stake in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk (LHCG) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.27% . The hedge fund held 25,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc who had been investing in Lhc Group Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $118.41. About 162,347 shares traded. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 16/03/2018 LHC Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – CORRECTED-LHC GROUP INC – UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE FOR COMBINED COMPANY (ADDS; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Sees 2018 Net Service Rev $1.84 Billion to $1.89 Billion; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES NEW $500 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Announces New $500 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 02/04/2018 – LHC Group Updates 2018 Guidance for Combined Co; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 83,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 245,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 328,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $33.89. About 2.38 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Loan Receivables $78B; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video)

Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, which manages about $250.21 million and $413.55 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 7,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $6.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com Stk (NYSE:LH) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp Camb Com Stk.

More notable recent LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LHC Group, Inc. beats by $0.09, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LHC Group and Geisinger announce definitive agreement for home health and hospice joint venture – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LHC Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LHC Group Announces Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold LHCG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston holds 0.01% or 68,674 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Northern Corp accumulated 539,174 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Qs Ltd Co reported 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Chicago Equity Limited Company accumulated 0.15% or 28,656 shares. Security National invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 19,103 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). 3,433 are held by Pitcairn Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv accumulated 48,714 shares. First Mercantile Co has 1,804 shares. Credit Agricole S A owns 0.13% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 19,943 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Profund Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) or 2,662 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management Incorporated reported 6,800 shares.

Analysts await LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 14.74% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.95 per share. LHCG’s profit will be $34.34M for 27.16 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual EPS reported by LHC Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.87% EPS growth.