Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Osborne Partners Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Holder Tybourne Capital Management Hk LTD Has Upped Holding by $37.24 Million

Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd bought 1.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The hedge fund held 7.39 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.88M, up from 6.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tybourne Capital Management Hk Ltd who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99 million shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO; 20/04/2018 – AccorHotels to pursue acquisitions, no special dividend; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 23/04/2018 – Ctrip Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – Ctrip’s Smooth Ride Has Been Rudely Interrupted — Heard on the Street; 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 20/04/2018 – Global Destination Marketing Summit and World Culture & Tourism Forum commences successfully; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 25.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 83,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 245,920 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 328,926 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE SYNCHRONY BANK’S SR UNSEC NOTES ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO Says Tax Plan ‘Good for Us’ (Video); 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.06 million for 7.50 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” on May 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Don’t Follow Warren Buffett’s Investment Managers Into Synchrony Financial – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

More notable recent Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ctrip.com Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Motley Fool” on May 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (CTRP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ctrip to boost tourism to Mediterranean paradise Morocco – GlobeNewswire” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Ctrip Stock Lost 13% in November – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 21, 2019.