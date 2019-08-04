Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Highland Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $3.45 Million; As Suntrust Banks (STI) Share Price Rose, Shareholder First Quadrant LP Has Lowered Stake by $896,446

Highland Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc sold 111,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 207,159 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.61 million, down from 318,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $35.06. About 3.33M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Percentage Was 4.3%

First Quadrant LP decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) by 62.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP sold 15,194 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 9,231 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 24,425 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 2.04 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.20%; 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 24/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $47.14 AND TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $33.97 AT QTR-END; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – San Leon Says It Hasn’t Received Summons Over SunTrust, as Reported by Media; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 15/03/2018 – Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 14/03/2018 – CoreCivic at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 21

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 4,100 shares to 7,800 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 36,222 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Inv Counsel reported 0.1% stake. Davenport & Lc owns 56,913 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Optimum Invest reported 19,161 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa owns 3,828 shares. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us reported 682,752 shares. Comerica Bank holds 143,230 shares. 700 were reported by Community Financial Bank Na. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 30,835 shares. Willis Invest Counsel accumulated 1.63% or 224,024 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 81,768 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Limited Company accumulated 20 shares. Endurance Wealth Incorporated holds 70 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Limited Co owns 35,683 shares. Buckhead Limited Liability invested in 31,010 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.28 million for 11.19 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05 million for 7.83 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA) by 9,299 shares to 422,402 shares, valued at $25.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) by 14,233 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).