Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Arizona State Retirement System Cut Its Position by $324,198; As Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) Shares Rose, Holder Gfs Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Gfs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (BUD) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gfs Advisors Llc sold 5,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $420,000, down from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gfs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $95.56. About 1.71M shares traded or 19.65% up from the average. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – STELLA ARTOIS SAYS RECALL APPLIES TO STELLA ARTOIS 6-PACKS, 12-PACKS, 18-PACKS, 24-PACKS, “BEST OF BELGIUM” MULTI-PACKS IN U.S. AND CANADA; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev brewing associate in Zimbabwe posts profit up 27 pct; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 20/03/2018 – Tanzania says AB InBev to build $100 mln plant; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ABI’S USD BONDS A3, STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 7.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arizona State Retirement System sold 10,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,402 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, down from 135,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arizona State Retirement System who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.6. About 4.11M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 2.71% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.72% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony Crdt Crd Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Rtgs; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY SEES CHANCE TO GROW TOYS R US CARD AFTER BANKRUPTCY; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Synchrony CC Mstr Nt Tr Nts Ser 2018-1 Prelim Rtgs; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – SYF 1Q PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES $1.36B, EST. $1.42B; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Arizona State Retirement System, which manages about $8.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7,843 shares to 260,437 shares, valued at $11.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 13,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 161,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc Class A.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 7.61% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.92 per share. SYF’s profit will be $662.22 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.00% negative EPS growth.

Gfs Advisors Llc, which manages about $755.79M and $337.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 7,407 shares to 19,611 shares, valued at $851,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cemex Sab De Cv (NYSE:CX) by 279,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.22B for 21.14 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Mgmt reported 9,822 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc owns 533,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Cheviot Value Management Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.82% or 44,602 shares. Etrade Capital Ltd holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 27,750 shares. Moreover, Cibc Mkts Incorporated has 0% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). The Michigan-based Ally Finance Inc has invested 1.12% in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Miracle Mile Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,555 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Suntrust Banks accumulated 4,491 shares or 0% of the stock. Advsr Limited Limited Com owns 68 shares. Moors And Cabot invested in 0.02% or 2,752 shares. Natl Bank Of Mellon invested in 248,725 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Insurance Company Tx holds 0.36% or 81,170 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 23,617 shares. Farmers State Bank has 0.01% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Yorktown Mgmt & Rech Company stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).