Synchrony Financial (SYF) Shareholder Agf Investments America Increased Its Position; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake Lifted by Endurant Capital Management Lp

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 64.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 29,943 shares as the company's stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 76,398 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, up from 46,455 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 3.70 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500.

Endurant Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 961.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp bought 80,196 shares as the company's stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 88,536 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04 million, up from 8,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $87.45. About 898,836 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29B and $281.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp. (NYSE:WAB) by 19,384 shares to 67,886 shares, valued at $5.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 14,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 140,469 shares, and cut its stake in Idexx Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

