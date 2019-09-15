Synchrony Financial (SYF) Position Maintained by Oldfield Partners Llp; Clorox Company (CLX) Shares Rose While New England Research & Management Has Upped by $325,125 Its Stake

Oldfield Partners Llp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 24.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oldfield Partners Llp bought 38,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 196,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.80 million, up from 157,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oldfield Partners Llp who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 3.64M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY TO BUY LOOP COMMERCE TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL GIFTING; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net $640M; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Synchrony Bank’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 21/04/2018 – DJ Synchrony Financial, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYF); 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Provision for Loan Losses $1.4B; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017

New England Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Clorox Company (CLX) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Research & Management Inc bought 2,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 6,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Clorox Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Oldfield Partners Llp, which manages about $6.57B and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hewlett Packard by 47,800 shares to 6.71M shares, valued at $100.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) by 12,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.93M shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Canandaigua Savings Bank & reported 8,642 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Mufg Americas Hldgs Corp holds 3,272 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,516 are held by Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Com. Intersect Ltd Liability Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,749 were reported by Prio Wealth Partnership. Fincl Advisory Ser owns 2,933 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv accumulated 0.22% or 31,775 shares. Private Na has invested 0.14% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 52,047 were reported by Hightower Limited Liability Company. Page Arthur B accumulated 1,550 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 9,872 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). 1,000 were reported by Trustmark Fincl Bank Trust Department.

New England Research & Management Inc, which manages about $167.47M and $147.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) by 2,423 shares to 3,152 shares, valued at $445,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,725 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD).