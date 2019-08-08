Synchrony Financial (SYF) Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $375,317 as Market Value Rose; Omnicell (OMCL) Shareholder Monroe Bank & Trust Has Decreased Its Stake

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 14.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 4,498 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 25,943 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10 million, down from 30,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 148,761 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL- SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUE TO BE BETWEEN $780 MLN AND $800 MLN, AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS TO BE BETWEEN $1.85 AND $2.05 PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (SYF) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 12,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 93,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, down from 105,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Synchrony Financial for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.41. About 5.08 million shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice Pres, Business Strategy and Development; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Synchrony Financial ‘BBB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: About $618M of Synchrony Asset-Backed Securities Rated; 03/04/2018 – Synchrony Named Preferred Provider of Consumer Financing for Mahindra Powersports Vehicles and Accessories; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Robbins Arroyo LLP: Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Sued for Misleading Shareholders – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “OMCL INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; Investors Who Lost $50,000+ May Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH,OMCL,MMSI – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Monroe Bank & Trust, which manages about $310.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 7,347 shares to 58,554 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 259 shares in the quarter, for a total of 719 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IYW).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Coldstream Incorporated accumulated 2,536 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 33,449 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested in 1,658 shares. Dimensional Fund LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 478,156 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 15,347 shares. 4,455 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset. Mackenzie has 0% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 52,446 shares. Moreover, Hanseatic has 0.32% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 3,791 shares. Bancorp Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 237,558 shares. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Tygh Capital Mgmt Inc has 57,458 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. King Luther Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 64,325 shares.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchrony Financial 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial declares $0.22 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why I Sold My Synchrony Shares Even Though I Love The Company – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synchrony Financial (SYF) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.