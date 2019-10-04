Synchrony Financial (SYF) Hit By BidaskScore Downgrade; Crestwood Advisors Upped Costco Whsl New Com (COST) Stake

In a analysts note revealed to clients and investors on Friday, 4 October, BidaskScore cut shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to a “Hold” rating.

Crestwood Advisors Llc increased Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST) stake by 4307.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Crestwood Advisors Llc acquired 82,054 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New Com (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Crestwood Advisors Llc holds 83,959 shares with $22.19M value, up from 1,905 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New Com now has $127.10B valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $3.89 during the last trading session, reaching $289. About 3.96 million shares traded or 88.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 19/03/2018 – Whole Foods calls supplier summit amid Amazon angst

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Costco (COST) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on October 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weekly Market Preview: Three Stocks To Watch For the Coming Week (COST, PEP, SFIX) – Nasdaq” published on September 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s Fair? It Depends on Your Point of View – Nasdaq” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Crestwood Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) stake by 43,699 shares to 660,857 valued at $43.44 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ishares Russell 1000 Growth Etf (IWF) stake by 2,317 shares and now owns 15,391 shares. Spdr Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Etf was reduced too.

Among 13 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Costco Wholesale has $33500 highest and $23000 lowest target. $285.46’s average target is -1.22% below currents $289 stock price. Costco Wholesale had 22 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, September 9. As per Friday, September 6, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 1. JP Morgan maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) rating on Monday, September 9. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $33000 target. The stock has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, September 11. Wells Fargo maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Friday, September 6 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, July 11 with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of COST in report on Friday, September 6 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc accumulated 0.14% or 15,439 shares. Davis Selected Advisers, a Arizona-based fund reported 7,680 shares. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,461 shares. First Heartland Consultants, Missouri-based fund reported 944 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can has invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 8,499 shares. Twin accumulated 4,188 shares. S R Schill & Assoc holds 2,166 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs stated it has 0.06% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Midwest Bankshares Tru Division has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Kj Harrison Prns holds 0.15% or 1,835 shares. 3,167 were reported by Notis. California-based Meridian Counsel has invested 0.12% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Merchants holds 21,310 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Ltd Liability invested in 23,052 shares.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Is Up 32% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Wednesday: Twitter, Valero Energy and Synchrony Financial – Investorplace.com” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Synchrony Financial Has A Great Story To Tell – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Synchrony Financial Stock Slipped 11% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony’s CareCredit expands to Walgreens, Duane Reade stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $743.05M for 7.20 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.25% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $32.25. About 4.51 million shares traded or 3.61% up from the average. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.21/SHR; 05/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL SYF.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $37; 10/05/2018 – Synchrony To Acquire Loop Commerce To Transform Digital Gifting; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 83C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Hires BlackRock’s Trish Mosconi to Oversee Strategy; 02/05/2018 – Synchrony Teams with Amazon to Introduce New Alexa Skill for Amazon Store Card; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 15C, EST. 16.5C; 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV